Indian Women's Cricket Team Create History With First Ever Win on England Soil, Deets Inside

India defeated England by 16 runs in the third and final women's ODI to win the series 3-0 for the first time.

When India batted, they were all out for a meager 169, but it was enough in the end. India lost wickets at regular intervals and was bowled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an undefeated 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana came in second with exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Among England's bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross responded with 4/26, while Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone both took two wickets.

Chasing the target, England experienced a top-order collapse and were all out for 153 in 43.3 overs.

Charlie Dean led the way with 47 runs, while skipper Amy Jones chipped in with 28.

The retiring Goswami took two wickets for India, while Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad grabbed four and two, respectively.

