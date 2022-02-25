Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold in Singapore Weightlifting International 2022

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal today at Singapore Weightlifting International 2022. This win also helped her to secure a place at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 191 kg (86 kg in Snatch and 105 kg in Clean and Jerk) in the 55 kg category.

This was her first tournament after winning a historic medal in the 49 kg division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has also qualified for the CWG in the 49kg weight category based on her Commonwealth rankings. However, Chanu is scheduled to fight in the new 55kg weight class as well.

On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu is anticipated to participate in the 55kg class at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in order to boost her chances of winning gold.