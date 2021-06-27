Indian VS England Women: Shafali Verma Sets To Make Her ODI Debut

In the first game of the three-match series, at Bristol on Sunday, teen wonder Shafali Verma will make her anxiously awaited ODI debut as the Indian women's team seeks white-ball course correction against a formidable world champion English side.

The 17-year-old batting phenom, who has taken the globe by storm, has played 22 T20 Internationals so far but was mysteriously left out of India's last home series against South Africa Women, with disastrous results.

Verma has beaten many records in two years, including one set by Sachin Tendulkar, and has been dubbed a generational talent by India captain Mithali Raj.

Former India captain Diana Edulji remarked, "She (Shafali) is going to elevate the sport to another level with her remarkable skills."

Verma will play her debut One-day International (ODI) on Sunday (today), just a few days after her sensational batting in the Test against England. She will thus represent India in all formats. She is only 17 years old.

"She was frustrated that she did not make the ODI team for the match against South Africa. However, she performed admirably in the T20s (130 runs in three games with a strike rate of 156.62). Shafali prepared with great dedication and devotion before the England tour squads were announced. Verma's coach, Ashwini Kumar, remarked, "She batted for hours and faced rapid bowlers bowling with a red ball."