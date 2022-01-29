Indian U-19 Player Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of World Cup Quarter Final Match

Five Indian players who were infected with Covid-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, have recovered and will play in Saturday's Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal against Bangladesh, but one more player has been infected with the virus.

Nishant Sindhu, who led the squad in Dhull's absence, tested positive after the last league game against Uganda and will not be available for the knockout match. Aneeshwar Gautam, a left-arm spinner, will replace Sindhu.

Following the Covid epidemic in the camp, the Indian team struggled to field a playing eleven. Before the Ireland game, Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, and Manav Parakh were tested positive.

"With the exception of Sindhu, everyone is fit presently," an ICC insider stated.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Dhoni to Bring Back Suresh Raina to CSK?

Dhull and the other infected players arrived in Antigua on Friday morning after being isolated for seven days in Trinidad. They will have little time to prepare because the knockout game is on Saturday evening.