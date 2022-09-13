Indian Squad for South Africa T20 Series: Check Full List of Players With Pics
Board of Cricket for Control in India ( BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the T20 series against Australia, and for South Africa T20I series.
The three-match T20I series will begin from September 28 to October 4 and ODI the series will start from October 6 and 11. The first T20I will take place at Thiruvananthapuram. The second and third Twenty20 Internationals will be held on October 2 and 4 at Guwahati and Indore, respectively.
India squad for South Africa T20Is:
Rohit Sharma (Captain)
Virat Kohli
KL Rahul
Suryakumar Yadav
Deepak Hooda
Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)
Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper)
R. Ashwin
Yuzvendra Chahal
Axar Patel
Shami
Arshdeep Singh
Harshal Patel
Deepak Chahar
Jasprit Bumrah
Note: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.
BCCI has yet to announce the ODI squad