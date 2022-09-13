Indian Squad for South Africa T20 Series: Check Full List of Players With Pics

Board of Cricket for Control in India ( BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the T20 series against Australia, and for South Africa T20I series.

The three-match T20I series will begin from September 28 to October 4 and ODI the series will start from October 6 and 11. The first T20I will take place at Thiruvananthapuram. The second and third Twenty20 Internationals will be held on October 2 and 4 at Guwahati and Indore, respectively.

India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Deepak Hooda

Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)

Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper)

R. Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Axar Patel

Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Harshal Patel

Deepak Chahar

Jasprit Bumrah

Note: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

BCCI has yet to announce the ODI squad