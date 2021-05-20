Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh Tested COVID Positive

Veteran Olympian Flying Sikh Milkha Singh tested positive for Covid-19. He is being kept in home isolation in Chandigarh. Though his condition is said to be healthy, the veteran Olympian has been suffering from 101 fever since Wednesday night, as per the sources.

“He is doing fine and is stable” But, he's 91, I'm concerned. To look after him, the nearby Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has dispatched an attendant as well as oxygen supplies. We're all hoping for a quick recovery for him” said, his wife Nirmal Kaur

Mona Milkha Singh, the iconic athlete's daughter, works as an ER doctor at Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York City. “Mona is constantly on a video call with Milkha jee and me. She's been a huge support and is currently leading us."We are now waiting for (son) Jeev to join us." said Nirmal

She added that Milkha Singh has not been vaccinated yet