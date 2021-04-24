Indian Premier League 2021: IPL Players Who Failed To Make Their Mark in Second Week

Indian Premier League aka IPL is a hugely popular cash-rich tournament. Because of its popularity, players from across the World want to be a part of this league. Those who showcase their skills in the national level games are bought by IPL franchise owners.

On another side of IPL, it is also one of the toughest tournaments. Players are required to play as per team and fans' expectations. Another thing is the price tag and pressure. If the player is unable to take the pressure, he tends to fail.

After the first two weeks of IPL 2021 in season 14, several players have impressed the fans with their scores but some have failed. Let’s check who are players that have promise but failed to perform in the first two weeks of the season.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the key in Rajasthan Royals. Currently, the RR team is having a hard time. Most of the premium players have been injured, which has put pressure on the remaining players. Jos Buttler is a phenomenal player but he has failed to show his abilities in the first two weeks of IPL season. Lack of support from the other end has increased pressure on him. Till now, he has scored 84 runs

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is a top-order batsman in the Punjab Super Kings team. He was an outstanding player for PBKS last year. In this season so far, he has scored nine runs

Manish Pandey

In the present season, Manish Pandey has scored 101 runs. His score is good but his strike rate is 112.22. This is slow in a competition like IPL

Eoin Morgan

The KKR Skipper had scored 45 runs so far. But, it is just a matter of few matches. Once he finds his mojo, the KKR will be unstoppable. The team has big hitters but the only reason for losing matches is they are giving away wickets easily.

Krunal Pandya

This is the first time that Krunal Pandya has entered the list. Pandya brothers are popular in fantasy leagues. Krunal Pandya has bowled decently but because of his batting, he has been added to this list. Till now, he has scored 26 runs with a strike rate of 108.33. His approach on-field is aggressive that may affect his game.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is one of the best bowlers in the Royal Challengers Bangalore Team. Till now, RCB has played four matches. In all those Chahal has taken just two wickets. Last year, Chahal had picked 21 wickets with an economy rate of 7.08. with a poor bowling average of 61, the opposition batsmen are scoring well. However, the team has an all-rounder because of which, his performance is not affecting the fortunes of their games much