Indian Player Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

India's most successful bowler, Harbhajan Singh, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. In his 23-year cricketing career, he played 103 Test, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20s.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful" tweeted Harbhajan Singh

On March 25, 1998, the off-spinner made his debut for India. It did not take him long to make his mark on the Indian team. In his debut against Australia, he took two wickets.

Harbhajan Singh was the senior spinner in the Indian team for the 2011 ODI World Cup, serving as the go-to bowler for skipper MS Dhoni. He took 9 wickets in as many matches as India won the ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Following his retirement, it is expected that Harbhajan will join the support staff of a prominent IPL team since he has always shown a genuine interest in player development.