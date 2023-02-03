Indian Pacer Joginder Sharma Announces Retirement

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, who was the T20 World Cup final hero, announced his retirement on Friday, February 3. He bowled the last over against Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

Pakistan needed 13 runs in the last over. Misbah-ul-Haq hit a six to reduce the equation to six off four balls. However, the batsman mistimed a scoop off the following ball, and S Sreesanth made a brilliant catch at short fine-leg under pressure. The Men in Blue went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final by five runs.

Joginder, who is presently a Deputy Superintendent of Haryana Police, announced his retirement on Twitter. "My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of the sport. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality," wrote on Twitter

Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support 🙏❤️👍👍 pic.twitter.com/A2G9JJd515 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

