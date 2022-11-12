Indian Origin Girl to Perform at T20 World Cup Finals

Team India failed to go to the T20 World Cup 2022 finals falling to England by 10 wickets in the second semi-final match. Even though there will be no Indian squad in the final, an Indian voice will rock the final in front of 90,000 or more people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Janaki Easwar, a 13-year-old Indian-origin girl, will perform in the World Cup closing ceremony alongside Australian rock band Icehouse, as Pakistan and England compete for their second T20 World title.

Janaki gained attention in 2021 as the youngest-ever participant on 'The Voice Australia, a hugely successful music reality show.

"It will be an incredible experience to perform in front of a big MCG audience and be televised to millions of people across the world. My folks are die-hard cricket fanatics. "I learned about the importance of this chance from them," said Janaki to Indian Express.

Janaki went on to say, "I heard the tickets are already sold out. I'm looking forward to both the performance and the game. It would have been preferable if India had played in the final."

