Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships: Paralympic Champ Sumit Antil Creates World Record

Tokyo Paralympics champion javelin thrower Sumit Antil has created a new record at the fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Sumit continued where he left off in Tokyo, setting a new world record by hurling the spear at a record distance of 68.62m in his event.

The 24-year-old para athlete's previous world record throw in the F64 category was 68.55m at the Tokyo Games last year. During his six attempts, he broke the world record three times. "For me, even a few centimeters is significant progress," said Sumit Antil

On the same day, Yogesh Kathuniya, who won gold in the F56 discus throw, also set a world record with a throw of 48.34 meters on his fifth attempt. The Indian para discus thrower won silver in Tokyo with a season-best throw of 44.38m in his sixth and final attempt.

