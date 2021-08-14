Indian Olympic Players Who Missed Bronze to get Altroz Cars

With their success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian athletes have written history. While athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu and others won medals. But there were several Indian athletes who wowed the crowd with their performances, despite missing out on a medal by a whisker.

Tata Motors has chosen to honour such athletes who have served as an inspiration to many young people by presenting them with Altroz. The company will give them an Altroz premium hatchback in the colour of High Street Gold, and deliveries will begin soon. Tata Motors is the second Indian automaker to honour Indian Olympians.

Tata Motors shared this on Twitter and wrote, "As a gesture of gratitude, Tata Motors is happy to deliver ALTROZ #TheGoldStandard to all the Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze at #TokyoOlympics. They may not have claimed a medal, but they won millions of hearts and inspired billions to set. "

The Tata Altroz is a luxury hatchback that was introduced last year and is currently the safest hatchback in the country, according to Global NCAP, with a five-star safety rating.