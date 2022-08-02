CWG 2022: Indian Men's Table Tennis Team Defeat Singapore to Clinch Gold Medal

It is a golden day for India at the CWG 2022 on Tuesday. In a major first for India, the women's fours lawn bowls team won a historic gold in the sport by defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final. The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia made history as they recovered after trailing in the title to triumph.

After that historic win, the men's table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the gold medal match to give the country its fifth gold medal of the Games. Then, weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the men's 96kg final with a combined best lift of 346 kg.