Indian Medal Winners at Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Indian para-athletes showed some spectacular performances in Tokyo, giving the country its best-ever medal haul at the Paralympics. At the Tokyo Paralympics, India won 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. This was India's greatest-ever performance in the Paralympic Games, surpassing its previous record of four medals at the 2016 Rio Games.
Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze medal, and Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze medal, were India's best performers, both winning two medals.
Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat, and Krishna Nagar finished first and second, respectively.
Here is the list of winners:
Gold Medal Winners:
Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl- Avani Lekhara,
Men's Javelin Throw F64- Sumit Antil
P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1- Manish Narwal
Badminton Men's Singles SL3- Pramod Bhagat
Badminton Men's Singles SH6- Krishna Nagar
Silver Medal Winners:
Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4- Bhavinaben Patel
Men's High Jump T47- Nishad Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F46- Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Discus Throw F56- Yogesh Kathuniya
P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1- Singhraj Adhana
Men's High Jump T63- Mariyappan Thangavelu
Men's High Jump T64- Praveen Kumar
Badminton Men's Singles SL4- Suhas L. Yathiraj
Bronze Medal Winners:
Men's Javelin Throw F46- Sundar Singh Gurjar
Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1- Singhraj Adhana
Men's High Jump T63- Sharad Kumar
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1- Avani Lekhara
Men's Individual Recurve Archery- Harvinder Singh
Badminton Men's Singles SL3- Manoj Sarkar