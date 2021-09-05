Indian Medal Winners at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian para-athletes showed some spectacular performances in Tokyo, giving the country its best-ever medal haul at the Paralympics. At the Tokyo Paralympics, India won 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. This was India's greatest-ever performance in the Paralympic Games, surpassing its previous record of four medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze medal, and Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and a bronze medal, were India's best performers, both winning two medals.

Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat, and Krishna Nagar finished first and second, respectively.

Here is the list of winners:

Gold Medal Winners:

Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl- Avani Lekhara,

Men's Javelin Throw F64- Sumit Antil

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1- Manish Narwal

Badminton Men's Singles SL3- Pramod Bhagat

Badminton Men's Singles SH6- Krishna Nagar

Silver Medal Winners:

Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4- Bhavinaben Patel

Men's High Jump T47- Nishad Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F46- Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Discus Throw F56- Yogesh Kathuniya

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1- Singhraj Adhana

Men's High Jump T63- Mariyappan Thangavelu

Men's High Jump T64- Praveen Kumar

Badminton Men's Singles SL4- Suhas L. Yathiraj

Bronze Medal Winners:

Men's Javelin Throw F46- Sundar Singh Gurjar

Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1- Singhraj Adhana

Men's High Jump T63- Sharad Kumar

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1- Avani Lekhara

Men's Individual Recurve Archery- Harvinder Singh

Badminton Men's Singles SL3- Manoj Sarkar