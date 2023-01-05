Indian Kabaddi Coach Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead In Philippines

An Indian kabaddi coach from Moga, Punjab, was shot dead on Tuesday in Manila. Gurpreet Singh (43) moved to the Philippines four years ago to look for work. After the 43-year-old returned home from work, unknown assailants came into his residence and shot him in the head.

According to the police statement sent to the local media, the assailants have not been identified, and the reason why Kabaddi coach Gurpreet was shot dead by the criminals has not been determined.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Gurpreet moved to the Philippines four years ago to work. In addition to his business, he used to teach Kabaddi to young people in Manila. He was apparently shot dead after returning home from work.

Villagers asked the authorities to return his body to them for cremation. According to villagers, Gurpreet moved to Canada some years ago, but his wife and kid remained in the Philippines. He had also moved to the Philippines for some time. His parents and brothers have returned to Moga village.

Also Read: Asia Cup ODI 2023: India, Pakistan In Same Group