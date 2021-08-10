Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Flooded with Brand Endorsement Offers After Gold Medal in Olympics

India's dream of winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics came true. It is all thanks to this Javelin Thrower. Not only that, this Indian Olympian has made the country proud by writing history at the Olympics. He is reported to have earned India's first gold medal since Abhinav Bindra won gold for the country in 2008 in Olympics.

Chopra has won gold medals in the javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and now the Olympics. With his gold, India has now won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, surpassing the six medals it won at the 2012 London Olympics.

After his historic win at the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete has been flooded with brand endorsements and ad shoots. Many brands are approaching him to be part of their campaign. JSW Sports, who handle the athlete’s portfolio, confirmed this news. We were waiting for the finals to finish, said the management team. It will take some time to get these brands in touch with Chopra.

The athlete is open to doing ad shoots. There are too many offers for him, so we will have to discuss and choose the brand that best suits him and his personality. There are many options, we just have to choose, said the management.

Initially, the endorsement fees of Chopra were between 20-30 lakh but now it has gone up. Given the gold win at the Olympics, his value has increased. Now the deals are ranging nearly Rs 2.5 crore. Apart from brand deals, the athlete is also being showered with praises and rewards.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will reward him too.