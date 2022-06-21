Indian Hockey Team For Commonwealth Games 2022
Hockey India announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is slated to begin on July 28. India will start their campaign on July 31 against Ghana.
Manpreet Singh will lead the team and Harmanpreet Singh has been named as vice-captain. Goalkeeper Suraj Karaka, and forwards Shilanand Lakra and Sukhjeet Singh who played in the FIH pro league, were not included in the squad.
The Indian team has placed in group B along with England, Canada, China, and Wales. India finished fourth in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
India Men's Hockey Squad For CWG 2022:
Goalkeepers:
PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Last Date To Announce The Squads
Defenders:
Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.
Midfielders:
Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards:
Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.
Manpreet Singh, who led the Indian team to a historic Bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, captains the 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the prestigious Commonwealth Games, which begin on July 29th in Birmingham. https://t.co/TZThrtDhq6
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 20, 2022