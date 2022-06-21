Indian Hockey Team For Commonwealth Games 2022

Hockey India announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is slated to begin on July 28. India will start their campaign on July 31 against Ghana.

Manpreet Singh will lead the team and Harmanpreet Singh has been named as vice-captain. Goalkeeper Suraj Karaka, and forwards Shilanand Lakra and Sukhjeet Singh who played in the FIH pro league, were not included in the squad.

The Indian team has placed in group B along with England, Canada, China, and Wales. India finished fourth in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

India Men's Hockey Squad For CWG 2022:

Goalkeepers:

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders:

Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.

Midfielders:

Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards:

Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.