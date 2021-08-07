Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok Loses Olympic Medal by A Whisker

Aditi Ashok finished fourth in Tokyo on Saturday, just missing out on being the first Indian golfer to earn an Olympic medal. She placed fourth overall after four rounds in the women's individual stroke play tournament with a score of 269, 15 under par.

In Round 1, she shot a four-under-par 67 to tie for second with world number one Nelly Korda of the United States. But, Madalene Sagstrom of Sweden led after the first round, scoring a five-under 66.

Aditi shot a five-under-par 66 in the second round to maintain her second-place position. Sagstrom trailed with a three-under-par round, but Korda finished Round 2 with a nine-under-par score to seize the lead.

"I believe it's great; even being in the top five or ten at the Olympics is fantastic. You know that a sport or individual has a chance to win a medal. So simply having more top finishes, even if they aren't precisely podium results, would help expand the game by bringing more eyes to it and more support, more kids picking up more, and so on, "said Aditi Ashok after her game.