Indian GM Viswanathan Anand Finishes Third In Norway Chess Tournament

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round of the Norway Chess tournament and finished third finishing third. The 52-year-old Indian chess legend defeated Tari in the Armageddon match after the classical match ended in a 22-move draw. Tari made Anand work hard in the sudden death tie-break, as he needed 87 moves to win early on Saturday.

He finished third with 14.5 points, trailing Carlsen (16.5 points) and Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (15.5).

The Indian GM made a strong start, winning his first three games (against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Veselin Topalov, and Wang Hao) before defeating Carlsen. He was leading the points table after the fifth round, but he appeared to lose steam in the second half of the tournament.

Final standings:

1. Magnus Carlsen (Norway) 16.5

2. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) 15.5

3. Viswanathan Anand (India) 14.5

4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (14)

5. Wesley So (USA) 12.5

6. Anish Giri (12)

7. Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) and Aryan Tari (Norway) 9.5

9. Teimour Radjabov (Azerbaijan) 8

10. Wang Hao (China) 7.5