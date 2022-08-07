This Indian Fast Bowler Likely To Miss Asia Cup 2022, Reports

Asia Cup 2022 is slated to begin on August 27. So far, Pakistan has announced the squad and as per reports, BCCI is likely to announce the squad on August 8.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Team India's fast bowler Harshal Patel has sustained a side strain and might miss the tournament. Harshal is currently in the United States (US) with the Indian side for the final two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) of the ongoing five-match series. He did not play in any of the four matches, although he has travelled with the Indian squad for every T20I series this year. He last featured in England for three T20Is, taking four wickets.

He was also a favourite to make the Asia Cup team of 15 players. However, due to injury worries, he has been ruled out of the current series and will be sidelined for some time.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: List of Expensive and Unsold Players

According to Cricbuzz, Harshal may need four to six weeks of rest followed by rehabilitation before being able to play again. This also implies that the pacer's hopes of making the T20 World Cup team are at risk. It is now up to him to heal quickly, and he may be invited to attend the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Harshal's absence might open the door for quick bowlers like Deepak Chahar, who has been out with an injury since February. Chahar has already been included in the ODI team, which will play three ODIs in Zimbabwe.