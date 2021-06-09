Indian Fans Ask Kane Williamson To Take A Break: But Why?

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's left elbow injury is being examined ahead of the second Test against England, which begins on June 10 in Edgbaston. Mitchell Santner, the left-arm spinner, has been ruled out due to a cut on his left index finger and will not play.

"Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger. Kane Williamson’s left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow.”Coach Gary Stead's updates were posted on New Zealand's official Twitter account.

Gary Stead update, Birmingham:



- Pace bowlers from Lord’s won’t all play 2nd Test

- Trent Boult available & likely to return

- Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger

- Kane Williamson’s left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2o46zoXWqw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 8, 2021

New Zealand impressed in the first Test, pushing for a win and forcing England to battle for survival.

However, Williamson's injury will be a concern for New Zealand, who will face India in the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 18. New Zealand may be tempted to play it easy against England because of the upcoming big encounter.

Williamson, who has a big fan base in India, also received plenty of 'Get well soon' comments on Twitter, with many urging him not to hurry into a comeback

Oh no 💔 should take a month rest. No risk for future. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 8, 2021

As an Indian fan I want him to be injured till 1 month so that he doesn't play #WTCFinal — Aakarsh Agarwal😷↗️ (@AakarshTweets) June 8, 2021