Indian Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Pathan Brothers Join The Cause To Help COVID Patients
The number of COVID cases and deaths continue unabated across the country. Many celebrities, sportspersons, and ordinary people have joined the battle against the Coronavirus and are contributing to the cause. While several people donate to various relief fund programs, others assist others in various ways.
Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan are helping the Covid patients through their foundations.
Virender Sehwag has come forward and is helping through his charity, the Virender Sehwag Foundation. The foundation has now served meals to over 51,000 COVID-19 patients and continues to assist those who are afflicted with the virus.
"I am honoured to have provided over 51000 free home-cooked meals to covid patients in the last month in Delhi NCR."If you have a family in Delhi which is affected by Covid and need home-cooked food made with love, please do DM. " tweeted Sehwag
Yusuf Pathan and his brother, former fast bowler Irfan Pathan, have started an initiative to provide free meals to those who have been infected by Covid and are recovering at home.
The Pathan brothers announced the project on Twitter, saying that it is being carried out through their cricket academy and that anyone in the South Delhi region in need of food can contact them.
Privileged to have offered over 51000 free home cooked meals so far to covid patients in the last month in Delhi NCR. If you have a family in Delhi which is affected by Covid and need home cooked food made with love, please do DM. https://t.co/fa0amFAwwG pic.twitter.com/6Qc4ZktUFY
— Virender Sehwag Foundation (@SehwagFoundatn) May 15, 2021
While the nation is in the midst of second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8Binh0HH2h
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 5, 2021