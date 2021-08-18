Indian Cricketers Recreate Baazigar Comedy Scene: Details Inside

The Indian players, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav recreated a classic comedic scene from the Bollywood film Baazigar. Prithvi Shaw uploaded the video on his Instagram account, in which the duo was seen mimicking the characters Johnny Lever and Dilip Tahil from the popular film.

The post was captioned with laughing emojis to express the duo's enjoyment. Suryakumar Yadav impersonated Dilip Tahil, while Shaw impersonated Johnny Lever. The comedy film was first released in 1993.

Previously, both of them shared a comedy video scene from Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's Andaz Apna Apna film.

On the professional front, young openers Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were selected for the Test team for the current England tour, will be available for selection for the third Test against England at Headingley.

The two Indian players completed their quarantine period after arriving in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and were even sighted at Lord's as they watched the match with the rest of the Indian players.