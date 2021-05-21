Indian Cricketers Offer Financial Support To Late Sports Journalist Ruchir Mishra Family

The second wave of the COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc in India, affecting countless families. Thousands of new cases are being reported every day, and several people have lost their lives as a result of the deadly virus.

Ruchir Mishra, a veteran sports journalist, was one of the many people who succumbed to COVID-19 complications. On May 4, Mishra passed away in Nagpur.

Mishra, 42, worked for over a decade in Nagpur for The Times of India. Ruchir was well-known for his unwavering commitment to his work, having covered numerous domestic matches and earning the respect of many cricketers. As a result, after hearing the sad news, Wasim Jaffer and Umesh Yadav expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family.

According to the fundraiser website, donations have come from all over the world to help Ruchir's family. Many well-known cricketers have also contributed generously.

According to the website, Umesh Yadav, a veteran fast bowler, has donated one lakh INR, while his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara has contributed Rs 50,000. Ramesh Powar, the coach of the Indian women's team has also contributed Rs 50,000. Ravichandran Ashwin has also contributed and he also urged his fans to assist Ruchir's family.