Indian Cricketers Hail Djokovic's French Open Performance: Check Their Reactions

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic put on an amazing show at the French Open, leaving everybody who watched fascinated. Nadal, the defending champion, was upset for the third time in 108 matches at Roland Garros in 16 years. The Serbian World No. 1 won an incredible four-hour and eleven-minute match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the French Open final, where he will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fans from across the world congratulated Djokovic and Nadal on their outstanding tennis performance. Not only fans but Indian cricketers too were left enthralled by the match between the two tennis legends in Paris.

Indian cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin have shared tweets on this mindblowing match. Check out

Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP 🤯



Bizarre Times!



Inhuman effort for every single point though 💯 #NadalDjokovic @rolandgarros — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 11, 2021

This is not just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal #RolandGarros — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2021

Nadal lost the semi final at #rolandgarros2021? It's a joke surely.. oh it is a Djoke🙌🏼 #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/2tJgYcz8HG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 12, 2021

If anyone ever wants to know what “NOT GIVING UP” in sport means, plz switch on tele and watch these two legends play.If you’ve slept in India already,please watch this match in replay,Highlights will never ever do justice to this quality of tennis.#frenchopen2021 #NadalDjokovic — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 11, 2021