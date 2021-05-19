Indian Cricketers Gear Up For England Yours Amid BCCI's Quarantine Plan

The BCCI is providing men and women cricketers charter flights from three cities to meet in Mumbai on Wednesday before departing for the England tour in the first week of June.

Both the men and women teams will be on a two-week quarantine in Mumbai. A week later, players and support staff from Mumbai and the surrounding areas would join the bubble.

In order to regulate the quarantine rules in England, the BCCI has been in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as well as the UK government. On June 2, the team will fly to England.

The Indian men's team plays the World Test Championship final match against New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton. The women's team will head to Bristol to play a test match against England on June 16.

There may be a hard quarantine a few days before the players leave for England. The BCCI is looking for around 10 days for practice before the final match.

On the other hand, BCCI is trying to figure out how to get all the members to Mumbai. BCCI is providing charter flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Players from small towns are asked to come to their destinations.

The players have to get negative RT-PCR results before they enter into a bubble. It is known that BCCI has given its nod for players to travel with their families for this three-month tour.