Indian Cricketers and Bollywood Celebrities Gifts To KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding

Currently, the most talked new couple in town, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, are getting showered with expensive gifts from their loved ones. The reports say that Virat Kohli gifted KL Rahul a luxurious 'BMW' car worth INR 2.17 crore. MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, has sent an INR 80 lakh 'Kawasaki Ninja' bike to KL Rahul. The news of Vikrat Kohil and Dhoni's gifts to KL Rahul is setting the internet on fire. Virat and Dhoni fans are trending with #Virat, #Dhoni, and #KLRahul and flooding the Twitter pages with their Tweets. Meanwhile, there is another speculation that Salman Khan gifted them a AUDI worth 1.6 crore, while Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor gifted Athiya a watch and a bracelet valued 30 lakh and 1.5 crore, respectively.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the cricketer's gifts, so the widespread claims are only chatter in town.