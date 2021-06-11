Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh A Balayya Fan, Here's Proof

The Indian team all-rounder and World Cup star, Yuvraj Singh, has sent his best wishes to Balayya via Twitter. Yuvraj requested Balakrishna to continue inspiring the world with entertaining performances and humanitarian initiatives by sharing a photo of the two of them taken when the left-handed batsman visited Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

He wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sir. Keep inspiring the world with your entertaining performances and humanitarian activities. My best wishes

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. Keep inspiring the world with your entertaining performances and humanitarian activities. My best wishes #HappyBirthdayNBK @basavatarakam pic.twitter.com/Pk4YXHVVVg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2021

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on June 10, 2019. He played in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup for the ICC.