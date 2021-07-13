Indian Cricketer Yashpal Sharma Dead

Yashpal Sharma, India's 1983 World Cup winning team member, died after a heart arrest in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was 66 years old and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Yashpal Sharma scored 1,606 runs in 37 Tests and 883 runs in 42 One-Day Internationals during his international career. He was known for his bravery, and his stroke-filled half-century in the 1983 World Cup semifinal against England at Old Trafford will live on in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

In 1978, Yashpal made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Sialkot, and in 1985, he played against England in Chandigarh. During the early part of 2000, he was also a national selector.

Condolence messages have started pouring in for Yashpal Sharma on social media

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Sad news coming in. 🇮🇳 World Cup hero #YashpalSharma (1954 - 2021) passed away this morning.



KKR joins the cricketing fraternity in offering heartfelt condolences to the family 💐 pic.twitter.com/v1sZUUWHnl — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 13, 2021

Shocked to here demise of #yashpalsharma pahjii

Heartfelt condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/LQEfRcD4Rp — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 13, 2021

Also Read: Chris Gayle Rains Sixes to Help West Indies Beat T20i Series Against Australia