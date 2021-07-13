Indian Cricketer Yashpal Sharma Dead

Jul 13, 2021, 12:21 IST
Yashpal Sharma, India's 1983 World Cup winning team member, died after a heart arrest in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was 66 years old and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Yashpal Sharma scored 1,606 runs in 37 Tests and 883 runs in 42 One-Day Internationals during his international career. He was known for his bravery, and his stroke-filled half-century in the 1983 World Cup semifinal against England at Old Trafford will live on in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

In 1978, Yashpal made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Sialkot, and in 1985, he played against England in Chandigarh. During the early part of 2000, he was also a national selector.

Condolence messages have started pouring in for Yashpal Sharma on social media

