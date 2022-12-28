Indian Cricketer Who Cleared UPSC Exams to Debut for India

Many Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants are burying their heads in the books to crack the exams because the UPSC test, often known as the IAS exam, is the most difficult exam in India. The UPSC test is held once a year, and thousands of candidates take it. However, only a few hundred of them are successful. But there is one cricketer who cleared the UPSC test before making his ODI debut.

Amay Khurasia passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination before making his first-class debut at the age of 17. He is currently working in the Customs and Excise Department.

Amay Khurasia was born in 1972. The former India batsman is from Madhya Pradesh and passed the UPSC test before making his ODI debut.

Khurasia began playing cricket at an early age and made his first-class debut when he was 17 years old. Amay Khurasiya made his debut for Team India against Sri Lanka in the Pepsi Cup in 1999. Khurasia drew everyone's attention in his debut encounter, scoring 57 runs off 45 balls. However, Khurasia was unable to maintain his strong form in subsequent matches, resulting at the end of his international career after only a few years.

Amay Khurasiya scored 149 runs in 12 One-Day Internationals for India. Khurasia's last match was against Sri Lanka in 2001. Khurasia scored over 7,000 runs in 119 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh. On April 22, 2007, Khurasiya announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

