Indian Cricketer Unmukt Chand Leaves Men in Blue, Might Play For USA

Unmukt Chand, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2012, announced his retirement from Indian cricket to pursue "the next innings" of his life on Friday. He has been in the United States since April and is expected to feature in the upcoming US T20 League.

He wrote an emotional letter on Twitter saying, "I would want to add that things have not been smooth in the last several years, and opportunities have been rejected," Unmukt Chand wrote.

T2- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8yK7QBHtUZ — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

"Though a part of me is dissatisfied with the way things have turned out in the previous several years, I prefer to see the silver lining and gladly say adieu to BCCI in order to pursue greater chances elsewhere, "he wrote.

T3- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/w84kWeCqhM — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

He praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for all of its assistance and talked about his memories from his U-19, India A, and Indian Premier League days, but admitted that "occasionally things don't work out as planned, forcing us to make life-changing decisions."

In the 2012 U-19 World Cup, Unmukt Chand captained India and guided the team to victory. He hit an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia to help India reach their 226-run goal.

Chand has appeared in 67 First-Class matches, 120 List A games and 77 Twenty20 matches.