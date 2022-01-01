Indian Cricketer Shares His Review of Pushpa, Check Allu Arjun's Reaction

The Indian cricket team spent New Year's Eve watching Allu Arjun's Pushpa film. Hanuma Vihari, an Indian cricketer, also rushed to Twitter to share his experience.

"Was in the trance of Pushpa raj throughout the movie. Kudos to one of the most versatile actor Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa. Awaiting Pushpa 2," tweeted Hanuma Vihari."

Awaiting Pushpa 2.

The film's actor, Allu Arjun, also replied to Hanuma Vihari's comment and said, " Thank you soo muchh … soo glad u liked my performance. Happy that you liked the world of Pushpa"

Thank you soo muchh … soo glad u liked my performance 🖤 . Happy that you liked the world of Pushpa — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 31, 2021

Earlier, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recreated the Pusha movie phrase dialogue " Pushpa... Pushpa Raj... Nee Yavva Thaggedele"

In South Africa, the Indian cricket squad also celebrated the New Year. The players were spotted having a wonderful time and posing together.

Indian team celebrating the new year in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/oz8tiQ6HCS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 1, 2022

In the first Test match at Centurion, the Indian cricket team beat South Africa by 113 runs. Kohli and his teammates were brilliant with the bat and the ball, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.