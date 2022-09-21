This Indian Cricketer Beats Pakistani Player in ICC T20i Rankings

ICC Rankings: In the latest ICC rankings, Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have improved their rankings following their outstanding performances in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav has surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to take third place. Suryakumar Yadav scored 46 off 25 balls, while Pandya's unbeaten 71 from 30 balls moved him up 22 spots to 65th in the hitters' rankings. Pandya also overcame Glenn Maxwell of Australia to take sixth place among all-rounders.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan tops the batting charts after hitting 68 off 46 balls in the first of seven T20Is against England at home. Rizwan increased his rating by 15 points, bringing his career total to 825. Aiden Markram of South Africa comes in second (792).

Top 5 players in ICC Latest Rankings:

1. Mohammad Rizwan

2. Aiden Markram

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Babar Azam

5. Dawid Malan