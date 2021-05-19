Indian Cricket Team Cricket Confirmed Match Schedules In 2021

The focus of cricket enthusiasts has shifted to Team India's international assignments after the suspension of the 2021 Indian Premier League due to the COVID-19 case spike. Virat Kohli and his teammates will travel to England for the World Test Championship final and a five-match Test series.

Other series to are in the pipeline such as India's tour of South Africa and New Zealand's tour of India, but they have yet to be confirmed. The T20 World Cup is set to take place in India in October-November, but there is a question mark over the tournament due to the current situation.

Meanwhile, the WTC final between India and New Zealand begins on June 18. Kohli's team qualified after victories over Australia and England earlier this year. Their bilateral series against England begins on August 4 and concludes on September 10 with the final Test.

Here is the Official Schedule:

June 18-22 World Test Championship final: India vs New Zealand, Rose Bowl, Southampton

August 4th-8th: 1st England vs. India Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

August 12th-16th: 2nd England vs. India Test, Lord’s, London

August 25th-29th: 3rd England vs. India Test, Headingly, Leeds

September 2nd-6th: 4th England vs. India Test, Kennington Oval, London

September 10th-14th: 5th England vs. India, Emirates Old Tra



