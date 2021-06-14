Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant spices up Swipe-Up moment for Moj community

Cricket buffs can now look forward to connecting with cricketing sensation Rishabh Pant on Moj, India’s leading short video app. An ace wicket-keeper and batsman, Rishabh is the first Indian cricketer to join the growing Moj community. Rishabh’s increasing popularity and the growth of sports content on Moj make it an ideal platform for him to connect with his fans.

Rishabh will be sharing exclusive content from his cricket tours, thrilling action moments from the dressing room, and fun banter on Moj. The 120 million-strong monthly active Moj community can now just Swipe-Up to get sneak-peeks into his practice sessions, daily routine, celebratory moments, and other behind-the-scenes videos.

Rishabh has announced his entry on Moj with an engrossing video.

Speaking of the association, Rishabh Pant said, “As a fun-loving person, I love to connect with new people and keep up with the latest trends and pop culture. This brought me to Moj, as the platform gives me a much-needed escape into a ‘world of fun’. I am excited to create some exclusive content and give a glimpse of my personal life and all the work that goes into being a cricketer. My fans will get to see a unique, little known side of me on Moj with lots of never-told stories coming their way.”

Shashank Shekhar, Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Cricket fever is always on a high in our country and it's quite thrilling to have the Gen Z sports sensation Rishabh Pant on Moj. We are confident that he will not only strengthen the sports content category but also carve out new trends with his unique style. The Moj community can now experience and celebrate their love for the game with the inspirational Pant.”

Moj has been expanding its content tail with a focus on multiple niche content categories including travel and adventure, sports and wellness, nature, infotainment and food amongst others.