Indian Cricket Player Now Works For Daily Wages

The Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus has affected many individuals across India, and many have lost their jobs. Even while coronavirus cases in India are decreasing and things are gradually returning to normal, many individuals are still struggling to earn a living.

Naresh Tumda, a visually challenged cricketer, is one of those impacted. In 2018, he was a member of the Indian team that beat Pakistan to win the Blind Cricket World Cup. Naresh Tumda, on the other hand, is now obliged to work as a laborer to earn money.

Naresh Tumda was a key member of the Indian squad that defeated Pakistan in the 2018 World Cup final in Sharjah. Naresh Tumda sought various government positions when India won the World Cup, but he received no positive responses. Naresh Tumda has now petitioned the government to provide him with a job so that he may make some money.

Naresh Tumda, 29, was selling vegetables when the country went under lockdown in 2020. But, that money was not enough, so Tumda chose to work as a laborer. "My parents are old. My father is unable to work. I am the family's main breadwinner, "he explained.

Naresh Tumda began playing cricket when he was five years old and was selected for the Gujarat squad in 2014. He was then selected to represent India.