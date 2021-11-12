Indian Cricket Fans Celebrate Pakistan's Exit from T20 World Cup 2021

In the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan made a record by winning all the matches in the super 12. They started their campaign with a win on October 24 when they played the first match against India. From there, they won against New Zealand, Namibia, Scotland, and Afghanistan.

Many former cricketers picked Pakistan as their favourite team and predicted that Pakistan will win the title. A collective performance from Pakistan made them the tournament favourites. Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored the most runs in the tournament, and Rizwan is third on the list.

In the thrilling second semi-final match, Pakistan was defeated by Australia by five wickets. Wade and David Warner stood by their team's side and led them towards victory.

After Pakistan's defeat, Indian fans are recalling how Pakistan fans trolled when India lost against Pakistan. Some Indian cricket fans were celebrating the Pakistan loss against Australia in the semi-finals.

I can hear crackers in my area! Well done Delhi ! #PAKVSAUS BYE BYE Pakistan 🇵🇰😜😜😜@rose_k01 — Kiran Lukram 🇮🇳 (@lukram93) November 11, 2021

Indians are demanding 'Bharat Ratna' for Matthew Wade#PAKVSAUS — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) November 11, 2021