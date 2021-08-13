Indian Contingent For Tokyo Paralympics Get Warm Farewell

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the national governing body gave a heartfelt send-off to the 54-member Indian team for the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday, with strong expectations that the country would return with its best-ever result.

Devendra Jhajharia (T-63 high jump), Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump), and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw) are among the team's best medal contenders.

India will participate in nine different sports.

Also Read: Ind Vs Eng: Rahul-Rohit Break India's 69 Year Record

Mariyappan, who won a gold medal in the last edition in Rio, will be the Indian contingent's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony on August 24 and the event ends on September 5.

Anurag Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did everything he could to inspire Indian athletes before and during the Tokyo Olympics, and he will do the same for para-athletes.

With two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, India had its greatest ever result in the Paralympic Games.