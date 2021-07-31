Indian Boxer Pooja Rani Loses Olympic Medal to Rio Bronze Medallist Li Qian
Indian Boxer Pooja Rani, the Asian champion was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after losing 5-0 to Olympic bronze medalist and former World champion Li Qian of China. India lost another boxing medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
In the second round, it was much of the same, with Qian maintaining a near-zero guard while remaining surgical in her blows and commanding the bout. The second round was again determined in Qian's favor by a unanimous vote.
Pooja lost to Li Qian in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games semifinals and in the 2020 Asia Oceania Olympic qualification in Amman.