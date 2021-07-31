Indian Boxer Pooja Rani Loses Olympic Medal to Rio Bronze Medallist Li Qian

In the first round, with the Chinese consistently drawing Rani and the Indian ending up missing a majority of her blows, it was a clean sweep for Qian.

In the second round, it was much of the same, with Qian maintaining a near-zero guard while remaining surgical in her blows and commanding the bout. The second round was again determined in Qian's favor by a unanimous vote.

Pooja lost to Li Qian in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games semifinals and in the 2020 Asia Oceania Olympic qualification in Amman.