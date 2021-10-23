Indian Bowlers Who Will Play India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match

The Indian T20 World Cup men's cricket squad, who are busy preparing for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, are said to have returned four net bowlers to India.

Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Venkatesh Iyer, and Krishnappa Gowtham are said to be the four bowlers. These bowlers have reportedly already arrived in India.

It has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the team management have made the decision to give the players some playing time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 domestic league. The inter-state tournament will begin on November 4, and the players who have returned from the national camp in the United Arab Emirates will now join their respective state teams.

"Yes, once the competition begins, there won't be many net sessions. The national selectors believe that all spinners, in particular, would benefit from returning to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for their respective states. They require match practice "a senior BCCI official said.

Three of the four returned bowlers are spinners, while Venkatesh Iyer is a medium pacer. The Indian World Cup lineup already includes four top spinners: Rahul Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Varun Chakraborty. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur are the four pacers.

Currently, the Indian squad is concentrating on their World Cup opener against archrivals Pakistan. On October 24, the two sides will face off at the Dubai International Stadium.