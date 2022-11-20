Indian Batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara Finally Receives Arjuna Award

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara received the prestigious Arjuna award from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, five years after being awarded for it. Due to his cricketing schedule, Pujara was unable to attend the awards event in 2017. At a handover ceremony here on Saturday, he finally received the prize.

"Thankful to @IndiaSports, @BCCI and @ianuragthakur to organise and handover the Arjuna Award belatedly, which I could not collect the year it was awarded to me due to my cricket commitments. Honoured and grateful, " tweeted Pujara

Pujara, who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket, is in the national capital for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will be a part of India. A group will go to Bangladesh ahead of the two-Test series there next month. Pujara, who played 96 Test matches has made a comeback into the Indian team following outstanding performances in county cricket.

