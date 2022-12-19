This Indian Astrologer Predicted Argentina Win in FIFA World Cup

When everybody around the globe was making their assumptions about the finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2022, celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji rightly predicted the finalists and winner of this grandest event even before the match through an article published on Wejan. Surprisingly, his predictions were inch-perfect, be it regarding the finalists or the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As per the prediction, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Astrologer & Prophesier stated, “The battle to acquire a spot in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 is not going to be an easy task for any team, be it – Argentina, Croatia, France, or Morocco. Though, in the 1st semi-final, Argentina will defeat Croatia by a good margin, ensuring its spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. In the 2nd semi-final, a great match will be seen happening between France and Morocco. However, France which looks like a more structured team will triumph over Morocco to face Argentina in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022”.

“Astrologically analyzing what the stars and planets like Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury suggest, Argentina will conquer the title, becoming ‘World Champion’ for the 3rd time”, adds Guruji.