Indian All-Rounder Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Indian all-rounder Rumeli Dhar has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. She shared the news on her official Instagram account.

" 23 years of my cricket career, which started in Shyamnagar in West Bengal, has finally come to an end as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. "The journey has been a prolonged one with highs and lows. The high was representing the Indian Women’s cricket team, playing the World Cup final in 2005 as well as leading the Women in Blue," wrote on her Instagram

" Today as I bid adieu to the sport I have always loved, I thank my family, the BCCI, my friends, the teams I represented (Bengal, Railways, Air India, Delhi, Rajasthan and Assam) for believing in my abilities and giving me the opportunity to play for their teams. They helped pave my way towards the India team, " she added

Rumeli Dhar made her international debut against England in an ODI in Lincoln in 2003. She played 18 T20Is, 78 ODIs, and four Tests.