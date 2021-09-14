Indian All-Rounder Krishnappa Goutham, Wife Archana Sundar To Turn Parents

Krishnappa Gowtham, an all-rounder for India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), revealed that he and his wife Archana Sundar are expecting their first child. Gowtham shared the joyful news with his followers on Instagram, where he posted a slew of photos.

The most interesting aspect of their picture was when they posed in the Chennai Super Kings jersey with the baby bulge. In one of the photos, the cricketer and his wife were holding an ultrasound scan of the growing baby.

"We are brewing a little miracle! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy as we eagerly await the arrival of our little wonder in January 2022 #newbeginning #gratitude #blessed #whentwobecomethree," Gowtham wrote on Instagram.

On his professional front, he made his international debut for India in July 2021, when a youthful Indian side visited Sri Lanka for six white-ball matches. Rahul Dravid gave several uncapped players opportunities, and Gowtham was one of them. He appeared in one ODI and picked Minod Bhanuka's wicket.