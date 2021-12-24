Indian All-Rounder Imitates All Arjun's Thaggaede Le Dialogue From Pushpa

Ravindra Jadeja is out of play due to an injury, but the all-rounder is ensuring that he keeps his fans engaged. Unlike many Indian players who upload social media videos of themselves replicating Bollywood phrases, Jadeja opted to try his hand at Tollywood.

The 33-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen nailing Arjun Allu's hook-line from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

While he perfectly lip-syncs the dialogue, "Pushpa... Pushpa Raj... Ni yavva Thaggedhe Le," people were also taken by his appearance, which mirrored the role of Pushpa Raj in the film.

While the cricketer is impressing on social media with his acting abilities, he is also training hard on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He had a right forearm injury during the first Test match in Kanpur, and after having scans, was diagnosed with forearm edema.

As a result, he was ruled out of both the second Test and the South Africa trip. He posted a video of himself during his rehabilitation with the caption "One day at a time".

