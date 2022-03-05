Indian Actors Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar Mourn Shane Warne's Death, Check Tweets

Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away due to a heart attack. Shane Warne was just 52. Not only the cricket fraternity the whole world was shocked. Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister M. K. Stalin, Indian actors Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar have expressed their grief. The Aussie leg spinner's sudden death has left the cricketing world grief-stricken. Check Tweets

Shocked and saddened by the news! A very sad day for world cricket! Rest in peace, Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne... you will be terribly missed! #Legends — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2022

Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius. pic.twitter.com/SaFr8ZwSSH — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2022

Also Read: Shane Warne Top Spells In IPL, Test Matches

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022