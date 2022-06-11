India Women's Boxing Team For Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian women's boxing squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022 was announced on Saturday, following the conclusion of selection trials in New Delhi earlier in the day. Four boxers will represent India at the multi-sport event in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain. Mary Kom had an injury during the trials and was left out of the Commonwealth games.

Nikhat Zareen, who recently won gold at the World Championships, defeated Haryana's Minakshi 7-0 unanimously, and Lovlina defeated Railways Pooja by the same score.

The other boxers who secured spots for the quadrennial event were Nitu (48 kg) and Jasmine (60 kg).

India team for Commonwealth Games:

Nitu (48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (50kg)

Jasmine (60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (70 Kg)