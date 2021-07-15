India Women Lose T20I Series to England

England Opener Danni Wayyt played a thrilling innings by smashing 89 runs from 56 balls which helped England score an easy win in the thirdT20 against India and lead the series 2-1.

The Indian women's team, led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, have now lost four consecutive white-ball series, including two at home against South Africa, after losing the three-match WODI series by the same margin.

After winning the toss, India scored 153/6 in their 20 overs, and England chased down the mark in 18.4 overs to win the match. With the series tied at 1-1, Indian vice-captain Mandhana was at her graceful best with a 51-ball innings that included eight fours and two sixes.

Nat Sciver, the ICC's No. 1 all-rounder, scored 42 off 36. Wyatt, on the other hand, smashed the Indian bowlers with her boundaries.

The women's squad has suffered a major blow following their home series defeat by South Africa, which is scheduled to play the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand early next year. They will fly to Australia next, where they will play their first day-night Test.