India Wins 3 Gold and Bronze In Asia Cup Archery

Indian archers dominated the Asia Cup Stage 2, winning three gold medals and one bronze. In the women's team, Preneet Kaur, Aditi Swami, and Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Kazakhstan 204-201 to deliver India its first continental gold medal on Tuesday.

The Indian men's team of Prathamesh Phuge, Rishabh Yadav, and Jawkar Samadhan won their second gold medal for India, defeating Bangladesh 224-218 in a one-sided final.

In the bronze medal play-off match, Samadhan beat Sergey Khristich 147-145. With Samadhan's bronze, India completed a clean sweep in the compound men's individual event, where Prathamesh and Rishabh are set to compete for gold on Wednesday.

Also Read: Deaflympics 2022:Telugu Athletes Guarantee Bronze Medal for India In Tennis Mixed Double

India's Prathamesh and Parneet won the third gold medal in the compound mixed team event, defeating Kazakhstan's Adil Zeshenbinova and Kristich 158-151. The Indian archers will compete for seven gold, two silver, and one bronze medal on Wednesday, the competition's last day.