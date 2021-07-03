India Winning T20 World Cup Will Decide Kohli’s Captaincy Career

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim believes that Virat Kohli's captaincy will be tested in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The current Indian captain has failed to lead the team to win an ICC trophy, and the team's recent WTC Final loss has been under scrutiny.

India has won some historic bilateral series under Kohli's leadership, but the Men in Blue were eliminated from the knockout stages of three ICC tournaments: the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, the 2019 World Cup Semifinal, and 2021 World Cup Final.

According to Karim, Kohli’s goal should be to win the T20 World Cup for India, as pressure mounts on him for failing to win an ICC trophy as captain.

“Virat Kohli's captaincy career will be determined by the T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year. The pressure is mounting on Virat, who is well aware that he has yet to win an ICC trophy. So his goal is for India to win the T20 World Cup,” he says.

The former batsman went on to say that winning the T20 World Cup would give India's captain some relief.

“I believe Kohli will have that breathing space if India wins the trophy. Perhaps he can assess the situation at that point and decide how long he wants to lead the team. His name is on the list of big captains, but an ICC title is still a long way off,” he said.

“World Championships exist in all three formats, and each format necessitates a different mindset, resources, and way of thinking. That is why I believe that if only one captain is in charge, too much will be expected of him. Every format necessitates a new set of ideas, which is why I believe split captaincy is the way to go,” he said.